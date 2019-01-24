The kind of music you listen to says a lot about who you are. That’s why having a Tinder anthem is great — it lets anyone who comes across your profile know how amazing (or terrible) your taste is. If they decide your song choice falls into the former category and they Like you, perhaps you’ll chat a bit and set up a time to hang IRL. But then what shall you do? Let the music guide you, of course.

1. “In My Feelings” by Drake: Take A Hip-Hop Class

The “In My Feelings” challenge is a bit overdone, if you ask me. Maybe it’s time you (and Keke) learn some new moves.

2. “SICKO MODE” by Travis Scott: Grab A Juice

I mean, Travis says it himself: “I just landed in, Chase B mixes pop like Jamba Juice.” I don’t personally know Chase B, but I feel like he’s a Razzmatazz Smoothie kinda guy.

3. “Lucid Dreams” by Juice WRLD: Visit A Psychic

At the very least, a medium may be able to tell you where you should go on your next date.

4. “I Like It” by Cardi B: Have A Picnic Of Halal Food

Cardi eats halal and drives the Lam’. And while most of us can’t afford a six-figure set of wheels, we can definitely grab a shawarma and find an empty park bench to sit on.

5. “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco: Volunteer

This is honestly a jam, and it’s all about starting from nothing and turning dreams into reality. Do some good for others so they can do the same.

6. “Nice For What” by Drake: Visit An Insta-Worthy Attraction

Being that everyone and their mother pulls lyrics from this song for their social media captions, why not capitalize on that even more? Head to a mural wall or a hip exhibit for a main feed shot you’ll upload on the spot.