Nothing says “no hard feelings” like hopping on your ex’s phone and trying to match them with potential flames on Tinder. Just ask Walfri and Leandra, a former couple who met at a party during their freshman year of college but ultimately broke up about two years later. Although they may not have lasted romantically, the duo share a pretty solid friendship, so much so that Walfri offered to take over Leandra’s Tinder account to help her land some potential new baes. Leandra is looking for tall, outgoing guys, while Walfri thinks she needs someone who’s going to be patient with her. With her phone in his hand, will Walfri really take Leandra’s preferences into consideration, or will he ultimately try and set her up with someone he thinks is right for her?