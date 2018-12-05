In 2018, we elected a record number of women to office. Ariana Grande gave us the gift that is the “Thank U, Next” music video. Adam Rippon (who met his boyfriend right here on Tinder) and Gus Kenworthy became the first openly gay Olympians to compete for Team USA. And you showed us your undying love for Drake and pizza — an excellent combination if we do say so ourselves.

You continued to cackle at “Friends” (“How You Doin?“) — and seek out matches with a similar sense of humor. You disrupted your use of smileys for talk about ghosting, dogs, and sharing a beer.

You especially liked doing this in August, on Mondays, and at around 6 p.m. PT.

2019, what you got for us?