Doing new things is scary — blame it on fear of the unknown.

Dating can too be scary — also blame it on fear of the unknown.

But that white space is often where the most fun, the biggest thrills, and the best experiences happen. That’s exactly what Maggie found when she embarked upon her first week on Tinder. Watch as she lands 53 matches, receives 29 messages, sends 12 responses, gets unmatched once, and goes on one date. Girl, we’re right there with you.