There’s no doubt about it: Dancing the night away at your favorite bar is almost always a blast. Whether you’re having a casual night out with your friends, kicking it up a notch with tequila shots, or making out with a stranger in the corner of the bar, for many of us, there are few things more fun than a night out on the town.

But let’s be honest — the real magic happens when the bar closes down and you’re out on the streets holding hands with the stranger you just made out with or searching for an open pizza joint with your best friend. Whether you have them once a week or once a year, those crazy moments in the early hours of the morning often make some of our fondest memories.

That’s why we reached out to five people to ask about the best thing that ever happened to them at 4 a.m. You’ll want to read on, because it’s pretty epic.

I ate way too much pizza, and it was awesome.

“A few years ago, I had a crazy night out with some of my best friends. We bar-hopped all night, and when we finally got kicked out of our favorite bar in LA, we went on an epic hunt for pizza. Nothing was open, and we probably got into about three different Lyfts before we found something. Once we did, we were so hungry that we ordered two enormous pizzas and ate them on the curb, cracking up the entire time and reminiscing about the ridiculous night we’d had. We ate all the pizza (there were three of us!) and by the time we were done the sun started to come up. I had a stomachache for days, but I maintain that it was the best pizza I’ve ever had.” — Savannah, 28, LA

I watched the sun rise over the river with the girl I’m now engaged to.

“I met my fiancée on a dating app, and our first date consisted of dinner and drinks. A few of her friends invited her out to a bar afterward, and I remember being kind of annoyed because I was having such a great time and I felt like maybe her wanting to meet up with her friends meant she didn’t feel the same way. But I agreed to go with her, and I’m so glad I did because it ended up being one of the most special nights of my life. We spent the entire night talking in a corner of the bar, and when the bar closed down we just walked around the city aimlessly. When the sun started rising, we walked over the to the East River and watched it illuminate the sky, and I felt like we were the only two people in the world. I know it’s corny to say I knew she was the one then, but I did!” – Sean, 31, New York City

I stayed out until it was time to go to work.

“I went out for drinks with a few friends after work and before I knew it two drinks turned into five. We ended up going to a karaoke bar, and then to a club, and then to another bar … and then it was 4 a.m., and it was time to leave. It was a Wednesday, and I was pretty panicked when I realized I had a few hours to sleep … and even more panicked when I realized I didn’t have my keys. I called my roommate a few times but she didn’t wake up, so I [waited and waited]. I was exhausted the next day, but I still think back on that night fondly.” — Tara, 27, New York City

I went to sleep.

“I was out with my friends one night until the bar closed. They all wanted to get drunk food after, but I was tired from a long week at work so I went home and went to sleep. The next day, I found at that they all got food poisoning from the gross diner food they ended up eating. Was going to sleep the best decision I’ve ever made at 4 a.m.? I certainly think so.” — Tom, 25, Chicago

I met a girl I’m still thinking about.

“After a night out while visiting friends in New York, I thought I knew the way back to my Airbnb … but as it turned out, I had absolutely no idea where I was going. My phone was dead, which made the whole thing a lot worse. I ended up wandering around the East Village for what felt like hours until I finally spotted a girl who looked friendly. I asked her if she had any idea where I was, and she ended up inviting me back to her apartment and letting me charge my phone (nothing happened, and I swear I’m not a creep, so it was fine!) Once I figured it out, she said she’d walk me there since it was actually pretty close. We ended up kissing goodnight, and we started a cross-country texting relationship. She’s talked about coming to visit me in San Francisco one of these days, so fingers crossed that actually happens!” — Blaine, 29, San Francisco