I’m currently in a relationship but for the vast majority of my admittedly short life, I’ve been single. In fact, I didn’t enter my first relationship until age 23. My parents have been happily divorced (yes, that’s a thing in their case) since I was two and neither ever remarried, so I spent my entire childhood looking up to two people who proved how wonderful single life could be.

That’s why I’ve always been perplexed by society’s insistence that there’s no way to be truly “complete” or happy until you find a romantic partner. Because, um, hey, aren’t we forgetting that we reserve the right to love ourselves? If you ask me, there aren’t enough reminders out there to send ourselves those same messages — literally.

I put my feelings in writing every chance I get. For instance, when I order something online, I lie, say it’s a gift, and compose a gift-card-come-love-letter because, heck, I deserve it. Now, I’m not saying everyone needs to start doing that (although I highly encourage it), but I do want my friends to take a second to appreciate how wonderful they really are. So, I asked my single pals to take some time out of their busy schedules to pen much deserved love letters to themselves. And, boy oh boy, did they deliver.

***

My Dearest Alena,

You are the most amazing person I have ever met. I think that is demonstrated in my address to you: “Dearest”? As if I would ever use such a flowery and endearing adjective on anybody else. You are one of a kind. I have never met anybody like you. Everyday I spend with you, I love you more. Usually when I am tasked with complimenting someone, I freeze up. I stammer. Uh… well.. you… erm… In my head, I frantically start running through each letter of their name, a mental acrostic poem of compliments like we had to write for our classmates in second grade. It’s all I can do to come up with something. But. Not. With. You. You are so special. I know so much about you, and I love every little part.

You’re smart, stylish, and a motherfucking hoot.

I have never met anybody else that shares such a similar view on life. We are always on the same page. Like when you lost your phone? I was just as mad about not seeing your face on Snapchat until that replacement phone arrived. Or that time you got in a fight with ____. I had your back. I was on your side. And I still don’t think you did anything wrong.

Did I mention that you take my breath away? No, actually. Remember that Soul Cycle class this morning? Breathtaking.

There is no one else I would rather wake up and fall asleep next to day after day. What can I say? When I vibe with someone, I vibe with someone.

Love you lots,

Alena

***

Dear Sarah,

I’ve never considered myself as someone who has a way with words, but I just can’t keep these feelings inside anymore. To quote Will Ferrell in the critically acclaimed movie “Elf,” “I’M IN LOVE, I’M IN LOVE, AND I DON’T CARE WHO KNOWS IT!” There, I said it: I love you.

How big is my love, you ask? It’s Selena Gomez’s Instagram following big. Donald Trump’s ego big. Beyoncé’s Super Bowl halftime performance big. Dwayne Johnson big.

Let me put it to you this way: I love you more than Kanye loves Kanye.

The way you can sweet talk your way to the front of any line, how you’ve never taken a mirror pic you don’t look 10/10 in, and your ability to speak Spanish after having a few drinks are just a few of the many things that make you the peanut butter to my jelly.

Roses are red, violets are blue, there’s not a single supermodel in the world who compares to you.

Yours truly,

Sarah

***

Dear Caroline,

Lizzie McGuire or Paolo or Lizzie’s weird brunette twin really said it best: “Have you ever seen such a beautiful night? I can almost kiss the stars, they’re shining so bright!” You are the star in this situazione. Lunar eclipses aren’t even that cool, because you shine so fucking bright. When people ask me if I believe in God, I’m like “yeah,” because I bet my birth went a little something like this: “And on March 17th, God said, ‘let there be light!’ and boom, you were born.” I mean, talk about blessed! Love you. Stay shining.

Xo,

Caroline

***

Dear Nicole,

I love you. I love you because you do what you want, when you want. You don’t care that your bedroom floor is basically just a more convenient shelf. You don’t care that no one likes emo music as much as you do.

You’re smart, funny, kooky, weird (in the best way), and have a great ass. You’re a style maven and everyone is jealous.

You rock. Don’t ever change.

Love you, ya silly bitch!

Nic

***

Dear Nora,

Where to begin? Seriously. How can mere words capture the love I have for someone as wonderful as you? The simple truth of the matter is that they can’t and never will. But I’ll try my best.

For starters, you’re pretty much the most loyal friend/lover/family member/dog owner anyone could ever ask for. We both know you’d gladly take a bullet for anyone you loved and, oh man, are they lucky to have you in their lives. You’re like their personal soldier, ready to go to battle for them at any given moment.

You’re also pretty much the most fun person ever. Your drunk alter ego, Bon Bon, sounds like a blast — a whole other side to you I wish I knew better.

And don’t even get me started on your fierce independence. Nobody is going to tie you down unless they’re worthy of all of the awesome things you bring to the table. And besides, who needs a dude? Not you, because you’re cool AF on your own.

Oh, and before I log off, I have to mention: you absolutely started the top bun trend and you’re about to start the big tit energy trend (because, I mean, have you seen those knockers?!).

Stay cool & much love,

Nora

***

Dear Anne,

Where to begin? Let’s start with the looks department. I mean, it’s no wonder people call you “queen.” Your regal bone structure and skin that looks just like porcelain is something King Henry VIII would’ve cut ties with the Catholic Church over. And don’t even get me started with that personality! You are unique, hilarious, and brutally honest. And not to mention the best friend anyone could ever ask for. I am so lucky to be stuck with you for the long haul.

Love,

Anne