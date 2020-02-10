After showing us their excellent chemistry in the upcoming movie, “The Photograph,” Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield were more than ready to lend a hand to Lonye, a newly single woman looking to find dates on Tinder. When the duo takes over Lonye’s Tinder, they decide to demonstrate the legendary power of the red car emoji, because according to Rae, it means that you’re “coming through.” With their emoji of choice at their disposal, there’s truly nothing standing in the way of Issa and LaKeith’s journey to find Lonye a fun date.