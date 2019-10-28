Here’s What Surviving The End Of The World In The Swipe Night Finale Looked Like
It's finally here!
Well, well, well. We never thought we’d be so excited for the end of the world, but Swipe Night got us hype.
Over the course of its four episodes, millions of decisions were made, and within just a few of the first episodes, matches increased 26% and messages increased 12%, compared to a typical Sunday night.
When it came to the — drumroll, please — finale, there were thousands of different paths available based on your choices, and 18% of you took the most common path. All paths led to eight distinct endings.
So, without further ado, here’s a peek at how everyone experienced the end of the world:
- And the least common ending was having “Saved The World,” with only 1% of people choosing that path.
Thanks for joining us on this wild ride! We hope your Swipe Night matches lead to many more epic adventures.