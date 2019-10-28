You could argue that everything up until now has been child’s play, because last night, the end of the world finally came — on Swipe Night, that is. In order to get to this penultimate moment, you had to make more choices than ever before. And when the cast — Angela Wong Carbone (Lucy), Shea Gabor (Molly), Jordan Christian Hearn (Graham), and guest star Rico Nasty — played along, so did they. Before you ask: Yes, the puppy is back, because if we’re going down, we’re doing it with a dog.