…And we’re back with another thrilling episode of Swipe Night! Last night’s choices were tough, but we’re glad to see you got through it OK. This week we saw a pretty stark contrast between the generations: Gen Z and millenials (a tale as old as time).

Our data shows that Gen Z-ers were more likely to make it out of this episode alive (sorry, millennials), but let’s look at how the numbers break down to see what exactly happened:

Eighty-five percent of you grabbed the first-aid kit over a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (good job!) and millennials were 15% more likely than Gen Z-ers to get their fingers covered in that delightful orange dust.

Millennials, you are ice cold. Gen Z-ers were 18% more likely than millenials to stop and help the injured guy. Straight-up ignoring him = rude!

At the end of the night, you ended up in one of four situations: in a street fight, at an art museum, at Graham’s house, or at the house of a lost love. Most of you ended up in a street fight, but millennials, you’re hopeless romantics — you were 54% more likely than you Gen Z counterparts to journey on to see that lost love 💕

Remember the puppy vs. Alexis debate from last episode ? Well, of the peeps who chose the puppy, 74% ended up getting beat up by Alexis this time around. You know what they say about karma…

That’s it for this week! Let’s see how this all turns out in episode 3, available exclusively on Tinder next Sunday, October 20th from 6 p.m. to midnight.