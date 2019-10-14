We are now officially halfway through Tinder’s “Swipe Night” (please don’t end!), where your choices lead to matches, and let us just say, it has been a whirlwind. That said, you have to figure the end of the world would be a wee bit hectic. This goes for us viewers and the cast, which is why we interviewed Angela Wong Carbone (Lucy), Shea Gabor (Molly), and Jordan Christian Hearn (Graham) about what choices they would have made. From Cheetos to helping others, they don’t all agree. But, as the saying goes, only the smart survive. (That’s correct, right?)