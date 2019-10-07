If you’re 1. smart and 2. not interested in experiencing excessive FOMO, you tuned in to the first episode of Tinder’s “Swipe Night,” where your choices lead to lead to matches, yesterday evening. You know what decisions you made when faced with the apocalypse and hopefully are messaging with your matches about their choices. But given how very invested we are in this adventure, we had to wonder, how would the stars of the show — Angela Wong Carbone, Shea Gabor, Jordan Christian Hearn, and guest star Rico Nasty — have steered the story? Their answers are in this exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the set of Swipe Night. And yes, they too have strong feelings about puppies.