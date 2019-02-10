It’s an unfortunate truth that many women have experienced being slut-shamed, and most of the time, it’s for no good reason at all (probably because there is literally no good reason to slut-shame someone). Just take New York congresswoman and all-around badass Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as an example. The internet trolls of the world tried to shame her after a video of her dancing in college surfaced. What was obviously done in good fun became riddled with hateful comments that we shall not reprint here. And while AOC has proved herself a clapback queen, we’ve created a list of not-as-PC responses for those monsters who even try to come for you.

1. I think it’s called being vagenerous.

2. I’m so embarrassed for you right now.

3. Am I highlighting your sexual inadequacy?

4. You seem angry. I can refer you to a therapist if you’d like.

5. Who hurt you?

6. I’d like to excuse myself from this narrative, tyvm!

7. You’re funny… like Louis C.K. funny.

8. My body, my choice.

9. K, and…?

10. Good insult, guy.

11. Do you talk to your mother with that mouth?

12. Unsubscribe.

13. That’s not very woke of you.

14. Yeah, well, that’s just like your opinion, man.

15. You’ve just successfully added yourself to the list of people I ghost. Congrats!

16. Way harsh.

17. You know, slut-shaming is a very serious disease. I’d go see a doctor if I were you.

18. We’ve got a misogynist on our hands, ladies and gents!

19. You know, people say that about you all the time, and I always defend you.

20. Autocorrect?

21. Oh, I’m sorry, I didn’t know I was talking to someone who was stuck in the 19th century.

22. You just booked a one-way ticket to asshole-ville.

23. *Borat voice* You will never get this.

24. If you thought that was going to do anything, you’ve failed miserably.