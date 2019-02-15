You might have noticed that we like to play with the word “single” here. We reminded you that every single vote counts. We not-so-subtly suggested the Grammy’s should get with the times and award “Single Of The Year” rather than “Record of the Year.” And now, on February 15, aka Singles Awareness Day, we’re bringing Burger King, another proponent of the single (patty) life, into the fold. With 40 percent of gen Z believing Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean anything, and only 51 percent of Americans planning to celebrate it all, perhaps the holiday’s cooler sibling will whet your appetite.

For one special day and one special day only, look for the King in the Tinder app. If you match with him and download the Burger King app for the first time, you’ll receive a Single Sourdough King™ for just one cent. Oh, and keep your eyes on Tinder’s Twitter, where we’ll be having a little extra fun.

*Offer valid from 2/15 to 2/21 when you download and create a BK® app account for the first time. Offer available only on the BK® mobile app, and must be redeemed on or before Feb. 21 at participating BURGER KING® restaurants. Limit 1 per guest. Not available in Alaska, Hawaii or Puerto Rico. For full details, visit “Coupons” section on the mobile app.