Sure, we know that only looking for, asking out, or agreeing to go on dates with one type of potential partner is limiting. But the heart — and to some degree, the mind — wants what it wants, so that hardly stops us from seeking out someone awkward and nerdy/tall, dark, and handsome/who’s in a band/[insert your ideal here]. As these 28 single women prove, whether we admit it or not, we’re often drawn to certain characteristics. And at least one of us is looking for her very own Jack Black.