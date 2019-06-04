We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Here at Tinder, we believe everyone deserves the freedom to live how they want to live and love who they want to love. We’re committed to doing our part to make that possible, which is why we teamed up with GLAAD to give you more ways to express your sexual orientation on the app. Now, when you tap “Edit Info,” then “Orientation,” you can select up to three terms that you feel best describe you sexual orientation. (For example, “queer,” “pansexual,” and “asexual.”) Should you wish to see others with your sexual orientation first, you can do that using your Discovery Preferences.

Needless to say, we at Tinder are both proud and excited about this step forward — and we wanted to see if our users felt the same. So we handed over a sneak peek to four of them and filmed their reactions. We hope that, like these folks, this newer, better Tinder makes it easier for you to be you.