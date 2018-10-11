Whoever says rosé is just for summer is wrong.

Few things are as synonymous with summer, or as perfect a complement to a summer date, as a chilled glass of rosé. But the end of summer doesn’t have to mean an end to rosé season. IMO, trading a crisp glass of rosé for a pumpkin spice latte isn’t a fair trade at all. Luckily, these seven rosé cocktails will help you support your love of rosé year-round, and resuscitate those carefree summer dating vibes.

Dismantling the idea that rosé is only for summer is long overdue. Rosés can be as complex or as simple as the palette of the drinker, and you don’t need to be a wine connoisseur to find one that tickles you pink; that’s one of the reasons it’s become the beverage of choice among Americans, as The Washington Post reported.

Much like the first rosé was made by accident, so was my first rosé cocktail. A few years ago while bartending, I’ll admit, slightly hungover, I reached for the rosé instead of the white wine and made a delicious mistake. Here are my seven favorite creations, which you can enjoy no matter the weather.

Daiquirosé

This is a great approach to a yummy Daiqirosé cocktail that’s as easy to make as it is to enjoy. You can keep it on the rocks for the colder months or make it frozen when the weather gets hot. Here’s what you’ll need:

2 ounces of VOGA Italia Rosa

1 ounces of Mantuano Diplomático Rum

.5 ounces of lime juice

.5 ounces of simple syrup

A handful of frozen berries (optional)

Steps:

To make simple syrup from scratch, fill up a sealable container three quarters of the way full with white, granulated sugar, and then add boiling water. Shake the container frequently, and after it comes to room temperature, refrigerate until ready to use. Choose a juicy rosé like the Voga Rosa to keep your daiquiri tart, crisp, and clean! In a cocktail shaker, add dry rosé, rum, lime juice, simple syrup, and any frozen fruits. Add ice, cover, and shake vigorously. Strain and pour over fresh ice in a rocks glass.

The Pinkest Spritzer

Here’s the cocktail that inspired my love of rosé cocktails — it’s pink, it’s adorable, and it’s boozy enough to make you fall in love with yourself and everyone around you. Here’s what you’ll need:

.5 ounces of Amaro Nonino

2 ounces of Charles Heidsieck Rosé Reserve Champagne

Lemon twist

Steps:

Build your cocktail over ice in a red wine glass. Add nonino and rosy Champagne to glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Saint Rosé

This is another easy-to-make cocktail, and while it may seem summery, it’s a great after dinner cocktail as well. Here’s what you’ll need:

2 ounces of Mulderbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé

2 ounces of Aperol

.125 ounces (about ⅛ cup) of Saint Germaine

2 ounces of seltzer water

Steps:

Build cocktail over rocks in a red wine glass. Add Aperol and rosé. Stir. Add 1/8 cup of saint germain. If you’re free-pouring, a quick drizzle into the glass will work without overpowering the other flavors with sweetness. Top with soda water and a lemon twist.

The Big Takeover

This cocktail packs a punch and it’s meant to last all year round. The sweet rosé is a frizzante, fruit-forward wine that complements the floral notes of one of this lovely gin. Here’s what you’ll need:

1.5 ounces of The London No. 1 Gin

.75 ounces of lemon juice

.25 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce of Castello del Poggio Sweet Rosé

A hefty amount of bitters

Steps:

Build your Takeover in a cocktail shaker by adding gin, lemon juice and sparkling water. Add ice to the cocktail shaker, cover, and give it a robust shake. Strain and pour in a rocks glass with fresh ice. Top with sparkling rosé; you can go a little heavy on the pour. Add three to drops of bitters.

NY Rosé Sour

The NY Sour is a classic cocktail that’s slightly different than the traditional whiskey sour: It’s a delicious brunch cocktail, and it includes a raw egg white. If you’re nervous about the egg white, don’t be: You can always leave it out. Here’s what you’ll need:

2 ounces of Nomad Outland Whiskey

.75 ounces of simple syrup

1 ounces of lemon juice

1 egg white (optional)

.5 ounces of VOGA Rosa Italia

Steps:

In a cocktail shaker, add whiskey, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Add the egg directly in the shaker by cracking it over the metal. Carefully, let the albumen (egg white) spill into the shaker. Discard the yolk and shell. Add a bunch of ice, cover, and shake. Transfer to a rocks glass with fresh ice. Top off with this deliciously juicy rosé.

Rose Rosé Spritzer

Another way to bring seasonal flavor to your rosé is to make a floral infusion with your rosé of choice. This recipe isn’t difficult, but it does take time. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 bottle of Raimat Rosada

1.5 ounces of dried flower buds

Seltzer

A mesh strainer

Mason jar

If you’re planning on bringing your infused rosé out for a special occasion, make sure you plan a couple weeks ahead for infusion. I chose organic rosé buds for my infusion because they seemed adorably fitting and complementary to the Rosada, but lavender and hibiscus are great options too!

Infusion Steps

Place dried flowers in a clean, dry mason jar. Pour contents from wine bottle directly in mason jar. Give it a gentle shake. Store in a cool dry place that doesn’t get too much sun.

After about a week, your wine should be ready to drink, but according to some DIY infusers, this depends on the herbs and wine notes. Longer infusion times will get you a more powerful flavor. Here’s how to dress the infused wine up into a beautiful spritzer.

Cocktail Steps

Build the spritzer in a wine glass with a few cubes of ice. Add 6 ounces of your rosé infusion to the glass. Add seltzer to taste. Top off with a lemon twist.

Rosé-rita Punch

Whether you’re batching a bowl of this punch or making per glass, sangrias are an easy favorite for parties.This take on sangria will keep you warm with memories of summer and spices that complement the late fall season. Here’s what you’ll need:

.5 ounces of simple syrup

8 ounces of brandy

2 Earl Grey tea bags

1 bottle of Mulderbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé

12 whole cloves

1 orange or lemon

Seltzer

Before building the cocktail, you’ll need to infuse the brandy, since it’s unlikely you’ll find Earl Grey infused brandy at your local liquor store. Feel free to use a recycled water bottle or pint for infusion.

Fill up an 8 ounce bottle with brandy, leaving space at the neck of the bottle. Add 2 Earl Grey tea bags. Seal with lid and shake several times. Allow 15 to 20 minutes for the Earl Grey to infuse.

You can make a batch of this cocktail or make each individually. You’ll have enough brandy and rosé for a several cocktails, so this is a great one for movie nights, holiday parties, or literally, whenever.

Steps:

Build in a red wine glass or Collins glass over ice. Add the rosé. Add simple syrup, and 1.5 ounces of brandy to a wine glass. Stir. If you’re batching, add the entire bottle of rosé, 4 ounces of infused brandy, and 2 ounces of simple syrup to a large mixing bowl and skip steps three and four. For a single glass, add ice to the glass and stir. Top with seltzer water. Garnish with a lemon or orange slice by puncturing the meat of the fruit with the pointy side of the clove.

Now that you’re armed with cocktails recipes, rosé season can last forever…