Telling someone you’re not into them is very cringeworthy, which is why, I suspect, most people just disappear. So if you’d like to file yourself under someone who does the right thing, you’re going to need a script. Not to set myself up as some type of saint, but here are some rejection texts I’ve sent that have been met with a grateful, and equally nice, reply. Please hold your applause until after you’ve finished reading.

1. Hi, it’s been really fun hanging lately, but I don’t think we’re meant to be more than friends. You’re so great (legit not just saying that), and I wish you the best.

2. Hi, thanks for hanging out the other day. I think you felt the same, but I wasn’t feeling a connection. It’s always super awkward to be the first one to say it, but I didn’t want to be one of those people who ghosts.

3. I want to be straightforward with you. I had a good time but I don’t see this going anywhere in the future. Good luck with [insert thing you spoke about].

4. Thanks again for tonight. TBH, I dunno about you, but I got more of a friendly vibe. It makes sense why we both get along with [insert mutual friend’s name]!

5. Hi, I am looking for something more serious at the moment, and I don’t see this heading in that direction. I hope you understand, and good luck with everything.

6. Hey, I think you’re amazing, but I just didn’t feel a spark. Good luck to you in this weird world of dating [insert smile-y emoji of your choice].

7. Hey, hope you’re good. I really enjoyed getting to know you but, if I’m being honest, I’m not feeling a connection between us. It was awesome meeting you though.

8. Hi. So, I recently got out of a relationship and thought I was ready to start dating again, but am realizing now that I’m not. I had so much fun with you though and would love to explore something in the future if the timing works out. [Ed note: Please only send this one if it’s the truth. You don’t want it to come back and bite you.]