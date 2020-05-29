An often less-talked-about thing (at least in the immediate aftermath of a breakup) is where you should be emotionally and mentally in order to be ready to start dating again. Too bad you don’t have a checklist to measure that.

At this point, I don’t think there’s anything I can say about breakups that hasn’t already been said. We get it: They suck. But an often less-talked-about thing (at least in the immediate aftermath of a breakup) is where you should be emotionally and mentally in order to be ready to start dating again. Too bad you don’t have a checklist to measure that. Oh wait, you do.

1. You’ve properly mourned the breakup (given yourself enough space/time to accept the situation).

2. You no longer wake up under a mountain of tissues from crying.

3. You don’t have the urge to check their Instagram every second.

4. You’re not still in contact with the ex about the breakup.

5. It’s been enough time for your breakup haircut to grow back in.

6. You want to meet new people.

7. You can imagine life with someone else.

8. The thought of kissing or even grabbing a drink with someone new doesn’t make you want to vomit.

9. You see, in hindsight, that the breakup was for the best.

10. And you’re able to reflect on the past relationship with a positive outlook.

11. You’re not holding out hope that you’ll get back together one day.

12. Your texts to your friends are more often about worrying about meeting someone new than about not being with your ex.

13. You don’t feel that pang of pain in your stomach every time someone mentions your ex’s name.

14. You’re able to talk about the breakup without sobbing.

15. You’re able to talk in general without sobbing.

16. You no longer feel anxiety about running into them on the street.

17. You’ve gotten closure.

18. You want attention from a romantic interest.

19. You’re curious to see if you still got it (you do).

20. Hearing a song that reminds you of them makes you feel a happy nostalgia rather than sending you spiraling into the seventh circle of hell.

21. You’re not getting back out there just to make your ex jealous.

22. You view being single as an opportunity.

23. The thought of being with your ex is gross!

This can be an à la carte situation or an all or nothing. That’s the beauty of this genius list: You can mold it to match your needs. And with that, I say, good day!