During its run, “Friends” graced us with a slew of hilarious quotes that are still making us roar with laughter more than a decade later. But as funny as these iconic quips are, we weren’t sure whether they would pass muster pickup lines. So we did what any good reporters would do: enlisted a handful of Tinder users to participate in this important pop-culture experiment. Even without a proper pla—, they were more than ready to flex their “Friends” muscle in order to find their lobster.