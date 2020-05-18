Gentlemen, you’re about to get swept off your feet.

Starting things can be intimidating. Just ask my overflowing laundry basket. (There’s just never enough time in the day, even when I literally have nothing else to do.) Although I may not be able to help you with the chores, I do have some ideas for making your Tinder life a little bit easier and a lot more entertaining. It starts with these 25 fire questions to ask your matches. Throw one at a good Tinder guy, and watch the sparks fly.

1. Tom Brady, 👍 or 👎?

2. When was the last time you waved back to someone only to realize they were waving to the person behind you?

3. Wanna play Mad Libs? A(n) ________(adjective) _________(noun) went ________ing (verb) during a _______(adjective) day.

4. Is the glass half empty or half full?

5. Can we ever achieve world peace? Oh wait, sorry, pizza. World pizza.

6. If you got locked in the mall overnight, which store would you spend it in?

7. Have you ever updated your phone the first time it let you know an update was available?

8. Quick! Your team’s down by three with 30 seconds on the clock. What’s your best pep talk?

10. Who would play you in a movie about your life?

11. If you had one extra room in your house, what would you use it for?

12. If Elon Musk were to open his Mars colony to the public, would you go?

13. What was the first poster you hung on your wall as a kid?

14. Be honest: Is there an Axe body spray in your room right now?

15. On a scale of one to learning a TikTok dance, how bored are you right now?

16. Cannonball or belly flop?

17. Now that we’re well into 2020, how’s your New Year’s resolution going?

18. What’s your first memory?

20. The item directly to your left is now alive. How much trouble are you in?

21. If you woke up tomorrow and were president, what’s the first thing you do?

22. You can only use one for the rest of your life: ketchup, ranch, or hot sauce. Which do you choose?

23. What’s your sign? Mine’s 🚯.

24. Are you the guy at the party who runs the grill?

25. Are you currently accepting little/big spoon applications?

You might also like: