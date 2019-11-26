Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya’s characters in the upcoming film, “Queen & Slim,” go through what is probably the roughest first date in cinema history. We won’t ruin the plot, but let’s just say that this on-screen couple might know a thing or two about love. So we decided to pick their brains about black love, how to effortlessly pay the bill like a boss, and whether or not you should see start seeing someone right after getting out of a serious relationship. No matter the topic, Turner-Smith and Kaluuya are ready to share their wisdom with you.