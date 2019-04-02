Hi. Hey. Yo. What’up? There are so many ways to start a conversation on Tinder, and most are short, sweet, and complete nonstarters. If you’re a woman who has spent any time Liking and Noping straight cisgender guys, you know this all too well. Still, not all men are slaves to the monosyllabic. Some are armed with humor, personalized questions, and stanzas that rhyme. They don’t just want to impress you; they want to get to know you.

To get a better idea of what men think make perfect icebreakers, we asked eight guys about their best Tinder opening lines, the ones they turn to over and over again because they get results. Do they always work? No. But quite often, they do.

1. Gamify It

“I think this approach works because girls are looking to have fun with a potential partner. I’ve only been on Tinder for about three weeks, and getting a number has been pretty easy.” —Matt, 32

2. At Your Service

“I have used permutations of this icebreaker multiple times and gotten replies, and many of them eventually resulted in dates. For women, it paints an image of an interesting character, someone who is witty and who you can have interesting conversation with.” —Aadarsh, 20

3. The Finer Things Club

“To be honest, I heard this from one of my boys. It has about a 55 percent success rate, but when it works, it works like a spell.” —Andy, 21

4. Make History

Credit: u / ElevationToMyHead

“What makes the historical pickup line a great idea is how your matches become involved. Asking them what time period they want [to play within] leads them to become more engaged and to anticipate what you come up with. For a creative person like myself, it’s an ideal technique.” —Isaac, 19

5. Options, Options

“I usually pick something from their profile to start with and make a pun out of it. Personalized openers make it so much more fun! I’ve found the best success with those with at least one part that’s easy to respond to. Even better if you showcase your sense of humor a little while you’re at it.” —Henry, 23

6. Take Poetic License

“I got it from Reddit r/Tinder. It does work, though I cannot take credit for the poem.” —Robert 33

7. Go Local

“We live in Hawaii, where there a lot of emergency drills, so I came up with this line.” —Jordan, 22

8. Psych Out

“Every person I’ve said this to has at least responded. I consider it successful because a majority of girls just don’t respond no matter what line you use. And there are a lot of psychology majors!” —Jeff, 24