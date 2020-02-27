We all know the stress of a first date, when we’re trying to put our best foot forward. But when one date turns into one year of dating, all formalities fly out the window. At that point, you and your S.O. might have each other’s parents in your contacts, DM the dankest of memes, or be the other’s go-to back-pimple popper. Nothing screams intimacy like having zero filter in your relationship. But at the same time, it’s always fun to look back at the days when you pretended to love your partner’s scruff, which admittedly, you strongly encouraged them to get rid of in no time.