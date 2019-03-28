Here at Tinder, we believe that everyone deserves the freedom to live how they want to live and love how they want to love. Inclusivity is in our DNA. From giving you the option to identify how you feel most authentic through More Genders to getting interracial couple emojis passed through Unicode, fighting for equality and representation is at the heart of what we do. And that’s why we’re particularly excited to bring you a new series that celebrates and turns the mic over to those whose identities don’t always receive the visibility and acceptance they deserve. We’re kicking it off by speaking with non-binary people about how they define the term “non-binary,” where they encounter challenges, their advice for allies, and what the future may hold. As Francois says, “Even though it’s 2019, it’s not something that everybody runs to be like, ‘Oh, you’re genderqueer, hugs and kisses, we love you still.'” But if you left it up to us, it would be.