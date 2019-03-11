Flip through enough Tinder profiles and you’re bound to see it, the four-letter code (ENFP, INTJ, ESTJ, etc.) that represents a person’s Myers-Briggs personality type. Each letter indicates if a person is a introvert (I) or extrovert (E), intuitive (N) or sensor (S), feeler (F) or thinker (T), and judger (J) or perceiver (P). All in all, there are 16 combinations — if you don’t know yours, here’s a free test — all of which point to distinct personalities.

While knowing your date’s type won’t tell you everything, it will give you a good sense of what they may like, hate, and want to do on a first date — good things to know when making plans. To save yourself from the formidable task of understanding the nuances of all types, use this cheat sheet, and cross your fingers your date’s reading it, too.

INFP: Have your auras read.

INFPs embrace the alternative, the offbeat, and the otherworldly, making an aura reading a colorful first date. Plus, convention never could hold their interest, so you’ll score bonus points for suggesting something out of the ordinary. But the real reward comes afterward when the INFP crawls out of their shell to engage in one of their favorite things: deep conversation.

ENTP: Go to an escape room.

Nothing could delight this analytical thrill-seeker more than being a locked in a room and asked to find their way out using little more than their wits — except you arguing with this debate champion about the best way to do that. If you really want to win over an ENTP, who are suckers for spontaneity, make the activity a surprise.

ISTJ: Rage at Target.

First, let’s clarify the ISTJ’s definition of “rage.” It is not an impromptu dance party in the home section, but rather a stroll through the clean, well-lit aisles, Starbucks in hand. Besides killing two birds with one stone — a true love in its own right for an ISTJ — a shopping date will place this freshly laundered linen of a human in their happy place while they get to know you.

ENFP : Dance at a daytime rave.

Energetic, people-oriented, and just pure love, ENFPs will revel in a daytime dance party. Their enthusiasm is contagious, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself trying new things and feeling drunk on life. Toward the end, run off with them to a quiet place, where you and this introverted extrovert can decompress.

INFJ: Visit a cat cafe.

Smart, aloof, and a little hot and cold, INFJs are basically human cats who will feel right at home with kitten on their lap and a flat white in their hand. Just like their feline counterparts, INFJs possess the wisdom of the world, and they love nothing more than going deep — and potentially dark — over coffee.

ESFP: Take a cooking class.

ESFPs are spontaneous doers who love the sensory experience of cooking and eating. They’ll probably take charge and command the stove, but you’ll hardly notice because they make everything so much fun.

INTP: See a comedy show.

The way to an INTP’s heart is through their sense of humor, and this sharp, analytical type loves smart comedy that questions everything. While the show itself will not provide much getting-to-know-you time, you can connect over it afterward, and this introvert will appreciate having a shared experience to laugh about.

ENTJ: Play a sport together.

If the ENTJ doesn’t beat you to planning the date, suggest a game of tennis, shooting hoops, or beach volleyball. This shrewd, goal-oriented type can be incredibly competitive, so definitely take your own feelings into account. Riding bikes, hiking, and rock-climbing will be less competitive and may bring out their collaborative side, which can be incredibly endearing.

ISFP: Take a pottery class.

ISFPs are artists who inhabit a colorful, inspired world that’s a delight to the senses, but they are also introverts who appreciate a low-key first date. Find a pottery shop or class where you two can make stuff together, and you’ll find this type opening right up.

ENFJ: Go to an open-mic night.

A natural people person, the ENFJ will delight in the humanity of other people’s stories at an open-mic night. Just don’t be surprised if they stand up to tell their own: They are mesmerizing public speakers. Even if neither of you take the stage, you’ll be inspired to share with each other later.

INTJ: Hear an author speak.

This bookworm adores anything cultural and intellectual, which makes a lecture or author speaking engagement an ideal date. Knowing they won’t have to talk the whole time will remove some of the first-date pressure, and it provides ideas to talk about after. The INTJ could talk forever about ideas.

ESTP: Try stand-up paddleboarding.

If there’s one word that can sum up an ESTP, it’s active. They are thrill-seekers, so anything that appeals to their sense of adventure will entertain them, and any alternative sport will show just how fun they are. And when an ESTP is having fun, everyone is.

ISFJ: Meet up for a breakfast date.

The ISFJ is a warm hug of a person who has one objective on a first date: to get to know you. Make it easy for this friendly type with a breakfast date at the cutest, coziest spot you can think of. Plan the whole thing out — they’ll appreciate that — and be on time.

ESTJ: Walk a dog together.

TBH, the ESTJ will probably plan the date before you can, but on the off chance you find yourself making plans, suggest walking a dog together — your dog, their dog, any dog. Typically dedicated to their career, it can be hard for this driven type to switch gears, but dog-time means downtime, and you’ll likely find the poised ESTJ letting down their guard.

ESFJ: Go to a farmers market and make dinner.

ESFJs tend to be accomplished in the kitchen, so they’re likely to find this date as familiar as it is novel — and that’s a good thing. Since they’re the ultimate givers, take charge — decide the meal, come prepared, and insist on doing the dishes. They’ll try to wave you off, but they’ll secretly love it.

ISTP: Do a BYOB craft night.

The ultimate craftspeople, ISTPs can wield a glue gun like no other. They will delight in the opportunity to show off their skills, while having something to do with their hands will put this reserved type at ease. A six-pack of your favorite craft brew should take care of the rest.