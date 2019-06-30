Ah, the glory days — the times we love to reflect upon with the rosiest of sunglasses. Remember junior year of high school? That was one of the best years of your life! Your metabolism was still unbelievably fast, and your skin had the dewiness that you’ve been chasing since with an obscene amount of Glossier products. Sure, you had a fucked up haircut and your “boyfriend” kissed your sworn enemy at that party you didn’t attend because you were grounded, but at least you didn’t have to pay any bills.

This selective memory is especially annoying when used to critique modern dating. Everyone has that one fossil of a relative who loves to preach to them about how much better dating was when texting didn’t exist and your date still picked you up at your front door. And, honestly, those seem like much simpler times that I love watching unfold in John Hughes films. But it’s the 21st century. Technology (and reality television) has completely revolutionized the way we meet people and date. So, instead of droning on at us about the good ol’ days of dating, take a beat and hear our side. Here are some reasons why dating now is so much better than your days at the sock hop.