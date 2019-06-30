8 Things We Don’t Miss About Old-School Dating
Ah, the glory days — the times we love to reflect upon with the rosiest of sunglasses. Remember junior year of high school? That was one of the best years of your life! Your metabolism was still unbelievably fast, and your skin had the dewiness that you’ve been chasing since with an obscene amount of Glossier products. Sure, you had a fucked up haircut and your “boyfriend” kissed your sworn enemy at that party you didn’t attend because you were grounded, but at least you didn’t have to pay any bills.
This selective memory is especially annoying when used to critique modern dating. Everyone has that one fossil of a relative who loves to preach to them about how much better dating was when texting didn’t exist and your date still picked you up at your front door. And, honestly, those seem like much simpler times that I love watching unfold in John Hughes films. But it’s the 21st century. Technology (and reality television) has completely revolutionized the way we meet people and date. So, instead of droning on at us about the good ol’ days of dating, take a beat and hear our side. Here are some reasons why dating now is so much better than your days at the sock hop.
- Texting may suck, but phones are portable now. So instead of spending half of our Saturday by the phone waiting for our crush to call, we can wait for them to text us while we’re at brunch with our friends.
- There’s no longer pressure to pick up your date at home, which is great because now we don’t have to give out our address to strangers.
- There used to be an expectation that you must try harder if someone wasn’t interested in you. Now we have self-respect. Don’t like me? Your loss. Next!
- Going on a date used to mean putting on your Sunday best. That’s cute and all, but let me tell you: the last thing I want to do after a 10-hour workday is go home and get damn near gala ready for someone I might never see again. T-shirt and jeans it is.
- Options are a thing now. We can date multiple people at once as long as we’re honest about our intentions and don’t get their names mixed up. I know — clutch your pearls!
- Dating used to be reserved for those seeking marriage, which takes all of the fun out it. Now we date for many reasons — fun, drinking buddies, book suggestions, you name it.
- Two words: dating apps. First of all, you don’t have to leave your house to meet someone. More importantly, you no longer have to suffer through a date organized by someone who clearly doesn’t know who the fuck you are, like, at all.
- The third date rule was bullshit and you know it.