At Tinder, we’re all about bringing people together. People match on our app every day (*cough* 26 million times, to be exact). But in the case of Tinder users James and Amanda, we knew we had to step in to help the two connect IRL. After three years (yes, you read that correctly) of texting regularly, the two had still never met up in person. They’d matched while Amanda was studying in the U.K. and hadn’t gotten the chance to go on a real date before she headed back to the U.S.

So we flew James to New York City to meet her for the first time. The two went on an epic date in the Big Apple, including, of course, a jaunt to the top of the Empire State Building. If watching this all go down doesn’t give you goosebumps, you might want to check if you still have a pulse.

James had so much fun that he missed his flight back to London and went on another date with Amanda instead. After he finally made it back home, he wrote us that he and Amanda “got on even better than I could have imagined. [She] is warm, laid-back, and so, so funny — it was a real joy to spend time with her.” The two report that they are talking more than ever, and Amanda has plans to visit James in the U.K.

I’m not crying, you’re crying.