Is searching the depths of the internet for answers to your Tinder dating questions a good idea? What you find may or may not end up actually helping you, but it sure can be fun — and avid Tinder users and Vlog Squad members Zane Hijazi and Matt King prove it. We provided the duo with a series of YouTube clips of Tinder tips, and their hilariously honest reactions are internet gold. Oh, and they have some actually great dating advice, too. (Since, you know, that’s what you were searching for in the first place.) Tune in for proof that these two don’t hold back.