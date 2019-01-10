If you’re a football fan (that’s soccer to our fellow Americans), you no doubt know Man City players Benjamin Mendy, Sergio Aguero, and Fabian Delph. Or at least your fellow Tinder users do. For two weeks, the players matched with some of you, and you responded with your burning questions. Then, the three footballers sat down at Eithad Stadium in Manchester, England to talk about their pre-match pump-up tunes, take hair inspiration from one another, and discuss which of their teammates they would be most likely to lose in a zombie apocalypse. But if there’s one thing the trio agrees on, it’s which of them is the ultimate ladies’ man.