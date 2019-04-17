We Finally Solved The Great Love Vs. Lust Debate For You
We’ve all questioned our true feelings for a person at one point or another. Do I love the way they fidget when they’re nervous? Or am I lusting after the fact that they flex their biceps when they’re worried? And while I’m a big believer in not overthinking everything (easier said than done, because anxiety), it’s helpful to know where you’re at in your romantic journey. And it’s actually as easy as taking a look at how your person deals with bathroom behavior — I shit you not.
Meeting The Parents
Lust: Their mom’s hot.
Love: Wow, the genes in this family will be so clutch for our kids.
Bodily Functions
Lust: This person doesn’t fart or poop.
Love: You clogged the toilet again? OK, I’ll take care of it.
Emotional Stuff
Lust: If it helps, you still look really pretty when you cry?
Love: You are an angel walking this earth, and I am here for you no matter what.
Asking About Their Day
Lust: I can’t wait to see you in that new dress you bought.
Love: I’m so excited to hear about what bridesmaids dresses your friend chose.
Going On Vacation
Lust: I get to see this person in a bathing suit for seven days.
Love: I get this person all to myself for seven days.
Social Media
Lust: Slides into your DMs.
Love: Comments on all of your photos about how perfect you are.
Sleeping Habits
Lust: Sleep? We won’t be sleeping.
Love: Ugh, the way they snore extremely loud is so cute! It’s like a baby lion.
Showing Affection
Lust: I ordered you food because I knew you were working late.
Love: I may be the world’s worst cook, but I’m going to make you a four-course meal consisting of your favorite foods.
When You’re Sick
Lust: Let me know when you’re better, and we’ll get together.
Love: I’ll be there right after work with soup and your prescription.