There’s nothing more inconvenient than a breakup. And when you live together, it’s not always easy to move on — literally. It’s not just the shared experience you’re leaving behind, it’s the shared utilities, rent, and groceries that come with a price tag that looks so much sexier when it’s split between two people. For some people, breaking up doesn’t mean saying goodbye to these perks or each other.

I sat down with exes Ashley and John to get the scoop on why they chose to continue to cohabitate post-breakup. I’m a staunch defender of those who remain friends with their exes, but I had to take a pause when I heard about their bold living arrangement. John and Ashley may be doing the impossible, but frankly they’re living the dream.

Take a look…