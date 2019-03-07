All The (Innocent) Lies We Tell Our Friends
This may look and sound familiar.
We love our friends. We trust our friends. Occasionally, we lie to our friends — either for our greater good or theirs. Whether it’s choosing not to break the news that you think their new flame is a blowhard, expressing enthusiasm when you feel panic about their birthday dinner, or pretending that you are totally over your ex, thank you very much, these fibs are bound to look at least a little familiar. But no harm, no foul, right?