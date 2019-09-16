Lele Pons doesn’t hold back when it comes to her hard-earned life experience. Right away, she tells us that she’s “been the side chick, …the one who has been cheated on, the one that cheats.” So it’s no wonder she was the perfect person to answer your top questions about dating — on Tinder and off. As she speaks to long-distance relationships, liking someone as more than a friend, and how many people you should talk to on Tinder at any given time, she also reveals her ideal first date and what sweeps her off her feet. A mariachi band may or may not be involved.