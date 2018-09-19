I don’t know about you, but if a first date asked me what my ex would warn them about me and chided me for making a mess, I’d be a little intimidated. (True story: I spilled my egg-white cocktail on both my now-fiancé and myself on our first date.) In fact, I doubt I’d be nearly as good a sport as the four guys who met up with Kiiara for a little Q&A and bartending challenge. The singer-songwriter — you might know her for the 2015 single, “Gold,” or this summer’s easy-to-relate-to “Messy” — shows us how to embrace the messiness of dating, what to do when you meet your matches IRL, and why she’s #singlenotsorry. We hear you loud and clear, girl.