Out with the old and in with the new.

When it comes to modern dating, especially online dating, the rules no longer apply. Or do they?

A quick YouTube search for “Tinder tips” or “Tinder rules” reveals a whole slew of so-called wisdom aimed looking to make a match and start a successful conversation. Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, however, are skeptical. From the hard nos (wearing shape-wear and heels all the time? Please, it’s 2018.) to those that may just have a point (a little natural light never hurt anyone), the “Queer Eye” guys debate the content of seven Tinder tips the internet is serving up right now. They — and we — don’t always agree, except when it comes this nugget of JVN wisdom: “Just be a gorgeous version of yourself.”