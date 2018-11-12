JVN And Antoni React To Tinder Tips From The Internet
Out with the old and in with the new.
When it comes to modern dating, especially online dating, the rules no longer apply. Or do they?
A quick YouTube search for “Tinder tips” or “Tinder rules” reveals a whole slew of so-called wisdom aimed looking to make a match and start a successful conversation. Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, however, are skeptical. From the hard nos (wearing shape-wear and heels all the time? Please, it’s 2018.) to those that may just have a point (a little natural light never hurt anyone), the “Queer Eye” guys debate the content of seven Tinder tips the internet is serving up right now. They — and we — don’t always agree, except when it comes this nugget of JVN wisdom: “Just be a gorgeous version of yourself.”