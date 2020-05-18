With so many Tinder tips all over the internet, determining which ones are worth heeding is no easy task. Not to worry, though: “The Lovebirds” stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani are here to help. We asked the dynamic duo for their takes on videos that discuss whether or not a full-body pic is necessary, why men should help each other out with their profiles, and, most importantly, if a photo with a freshly caught fish is a turn-on or turnoff. Surprisingly, they’re divided on the last one.