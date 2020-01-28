Interracial marriage has been legal in the United States since 1967, but even in 2020, interracial couples face plenty of challenges. Take Anondita and Ben, who are afraid to tell Anondita’s South Asian family about their relationship. I sat down with them to discuss how they make it work, and how they shut out all the noise around them so they can focus on being a couple.

Cultural representation for interracial couples has been improving, but the media doesn’t always accurately portray the struggles of what it’s like to be a part of an interracial couple IRL. How do you prove that race doesn’t matter in a world where race absolutely matters?

Watch on and be warned: This love will make your heart melt.