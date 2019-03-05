Big news: Interracial couple emojis are about to start arriving on your smartphones. Last February, Tinder petitioned Unicode, the gatekeeper of all things emoji, to #RepresentLove by creating emojis for interracial couples. Over 50,000 of you signed your names in support, and today, Unicode is releasing 71 new combinations of emoji couples as part of Unicode 12.0.

This isn’t just about emojis, folks. Interracial couples have struggled throughout history for acceptance and representation, and these emojis are, literally and figuratively, important symbols. At Tinder, we’re proud of the fact that online dating makes people more likely to date and marry outside of their own race (studies say so). We believe in living how you want to live, and loving who you want to love.

We’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who took a stand to #RepresentLove. All 50,000+ of you. Thank you for standing with us and standing up for what’s right.