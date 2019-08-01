OK, before we go any further, we admit it: we made up these terms. But who can blame us? We’re getting sick and tired of ghosting, slow fading, and failing to have the perfect word to describe the moment when neither party wants to DTR, and all progress consequently stalls.

We thought we were pretty clever with our new terminology, but since everyone needs a gut check, we asked Tinder users to weigh in on everything from “dracula-ing” to pulling a “three-dot disappearing act” to being an “iPhoney.” If the shoe fits…