It’s no surprise that dating an influencer can come with some unwanted attention, but what happens when two influencers fall for each other? Not only can comments from strangers spark tension, but both must walk a fine line between sharing and oversharing when it comes to their personal lives. On the outside, their followers may think they’re living the dream, but what happens when the flash goes off?

I sat down with Erin and Ashley to find out if their influencer status is making or breaking their relationship. With two very different Insta-followings to juggle, they’re balancing full-time jobs and each other while trying to make it on the internet. Watch as we dive into what goes on behind the camera.