Just because we’re social distancing doesn’t mean we need to disconnect. At Tinder, we want to enhance your at-home experience, so we did a thing.

We’ve made Passport™ free through April 30th. For everyone. Everywhere.

If you haven’t used Passport before, here’s the gist: Passport allows you to change your location, whether it’s to LA or London, so you can check out and have conversations with the people who live there. Aka, you can get meal inspo from someone in Mumbai or you can see what’s going on in Madrid from the comfort of your own couch.

These opening lines should help you get the chats flowing with your match from Melbourne (or, literally, anywhere else in the world).

1. In normal times, what would be the first thing you’d tell someone who’s visiting [insert place] to do?

2. What’s your best go-to story?

3. What’s not in your bio that I should absolutely know about you?

4. What’s the one thing that makes you wake up at night and get embarrassed all over again just thinking about?

5. Are you a jeans on the plane type of person? Please say no.

6. What’s something you’ll never do again? I’m off of eating Brussels sprouts forever.

7. You’re one of the rare individuals who doesn’t have “been to 52 countries and counting” in their bio. But I gotta know, how many have you been to?

8. Are you more of a relax/sleep in type of person or a get shit done/wake up at the asscrack of dawn type of person?

9. Any idea how you say “nice pic” in [insert the language of your match’s country]?

10. Judging from your pics, it looks like you’ve been everywhere. Favorite city and country, go.

11. If you had to live in one landmark, which would it be: the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, or the Seattle Space Needle.

12. What’s the last show you binged? I just finished “Succession” and am actively taking recs.

13. If you could live anywhere else, where would it be?

14. What’s the best dish from a different country you’ve ever had? Personally, I still dream about the chilaquiles I had in Mexico City.

15. If you could go on a trip with any famous person, who would it be?

17. OK, you’re starting a new country, but you can take pieces of other places. What country’s cuisine, weather, sites, and traditions are you bringing?

18. What time is it where you are?

19. What season is it where you live?