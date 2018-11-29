NYU student Valeria considers herself an astrologer — but not in the “typical sense.” That said, just like you might consider where someone lives, whether their sense of humor matches yours, or what they do for work in order to predict whether things could work out, Valeria looks like to the stars. “When I’m dating someone, it’s very important to me to know that they have a compatible sign with mine,” she says. But if she doesn’t flat-out ask someone to disclose their sign, would Valeria ever know the truth? In our continued and obviously very scientific investigation into whether astrology is the real deal, we set Valeria up on three dates to test her astrological intuition. Press play to see whether she aced or flunked her exam.