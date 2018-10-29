Nothing's perfect, but we're doing a hell of a lot better than we were in 1664.

The rise of interracial couples has been directly corresponded with the rise of online dating (holler!), but representation of interracial couples in our culture is critical to overcoming stigma.

Though we’re now seeing interracial couples throughout pop culture, the media, and our social circles, there are still places that need an inclusive makeover — like our government, and even our beloved emojis.

Without representation, we risk isolation. It’s important to pay tribute to the brave lovers throughout history who stepped forward, risking legal ramifications in the name of love. By challenging laws and systemic racism that attempted to keep them apart, they paved the way for many of us to live in a world where we can see interracial love every day.

A brief look through history shows us that the language of love is universal. Now, it’s time for the universal language of the digital age to show their faces.

1664

The first law banning the marriage between whites and slaves goes on the books in Maryland; the law doesn’t take into consideration freed slaves. Other states soon follow suit.

1761

The crown for the first mixed race woman to marry into a royal family goes to Queen Charlotte, who is believed to have African ancestry. Queen C ruled the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

1883

The Supreme Court rules against Tony Pace and Mary Cox, who were arrested and charged for their interracial relationship in Alabama. The ruling affirms that existing bans between blacks and whites is constitutional.

1909

After being refused a marriage license in Oregon and California for their interracial love, Gladys Mery, a white American, and Gunjiro Aoki, a Japanese American, travel to Seattle to wed.

1948

The British government tries to block the marriage between Secretse Kahama, an African prince, and Ruth Williams, an English clerk.

1951

Before blacks and whites could officially marry in the U.S., Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz become one of TV’s first interethnic couples. In previous decades, Lucy and Des would have had a lottofexplainintodo!

1959

In Australia, Mick Daly, a white drover and his Aboriginal girlfriend, Gladys Namagu, are refused permission to marry by government officials, causing a worldwide outcry.

1962

A kiss is never just a kiss. On “You in Your Corner,” British television offers the world the first recorded kiss between a black man and a white woman.

1967

In Loving V. Virginia, the U.S. Supreme court finally deems anti-miscegenation laws unconstitutional. While folks of different races are free to marry, social stigmas remain rampant.

1968

There’s nothing fictional about this breakthrough moment: Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura share the first interracial kiss on American television.

1985

The ban on marriage between people of different ethnic backgrounds is lifted in South Africa. Suzanne Leclerc and Protas Madlala are the first to marry, but still cannot legally live together.

1991

Interracial marriages hit an all-time high in the U.S.. The New York Times reports a record of 211,000 black-white marriages in 1990.

2000

Alabama couldn’t hold out forever. In 2000, the Heart of Dixie becomes the last state to legalize interracial marriage.

2010

Toronto makes headlines for certifying more mixed-marriages than anywhere else in Canada, coining it the mixed-marriage capital of Canada. #Sworrynotsworry

2014

Thanks to an inseparable interracial friendship, Wilcox City, Georgia hosts its first integrated prom after a trio of friends organizes numerous fundraisers to attend prom together.

2017

Breaking news: Technology Review reports on the first evidence linking online dating to the rise of interracial marriages.

2018

Tinder petitions for interracial couple emojis so all types of couples will be visually represented on their keyboards.