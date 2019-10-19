I’m crying right now because it’s my favorite time of year! October: It’s when leaves change, I stop sweating, and most importantly, it’s the month that (haunted) houses Halloween, the lord’s Satan’s day. All hail. Spells will be cast. Cauldrons will be lit. Potions will be conjured. And pickup lines will be typed/spoken. There’s absolutely no better time to tell someone you’re feeling them than on All Hallows’ Eve. And because it’s the season of giving (no, it’s not Christmas. Santa is just one letter off from Satan. Have you ever seen them in the same room? Just saying), I’m sharing some lines for you to drop on your crush harder than you bust it to “Monster Mash.”

1. Halloween is coming up — we should go as boyfriend and girlfriend.

2. Are you a ghost? Because I think you should be my boo.

3. I need someone to help me hand out candy this year. You around?

4. What are you going as this year? Hottest person on Tinder?

5. You must be a zombie, because you’re drop-dead gorgeous.

6. Even though it’s Halloween, I promise I won’t ghost you.

7. Normally I’d wish for Milky Ways but you’re the only treat I want this Halloween.

8. Want to watch a horror movie? I need someone to hold me during the scary parts.

9. I must be a Jack-O-Lantern, ’cuz I light up everytime I see you.

10. If you were a monster, you’d be Frankenfine.

11. That skeleton over there said they’d get your number for me but they didn’t have the guts, so here I am.

12. Are you a bat? Because I sure am hung up on you.

13. You look so good that I’m literally dead.

14. You must love Halloween. You don’t need to change to dress up to be an angel.

15. The scariest thing about tonight is how good we’d look together.

16. Are you a mummy? Because you’re keeping your love for me under wraps.

17. I may be Dracula, but I don’t want to stay a bat-chelorette. Let’s go out.

18. Hey, wanna fang — I mean hang — out?

19. I promise to be dead-icated to you.

20. You must be a ghost, because you raised my spirits.

21. We’d get along — I can feel it in my bones.

22. If the world was ending, I’d save you with my Zombie apoca-lips.

23. You’re looking fang-tastic tonight, if I do say so myself.

24. I guess I should’ve dressed up as a Zombie, you look like you have a lot of brains.

25. What’s your costume made of? :Checks clothing tag: Just what I thought, 100% gf/bf material.

26. I’m like a Jack-O-Lantern: hollow inside without you.

27. Your costume must’ve brought all the boys to the graveyard.

28. Are you a spiderweb? Because I’m tangled up in you.

29. Mortica and Gomez are goals. Wanna out-couple them?

30. No need for that broomstick — you’ve already swept me off my feet.

31. You must be what the neighbors are giving out this year, because you’re a snack.