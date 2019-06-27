You’re laying on your couch (or at least you think it’s your couch — it’s hard to tell under that pile of snacks) wearing the same sweats you’ve had on for the last two weeks and watching a sad movie. If this scene sounds familiar, congratulations. You, like everyone else in the world, have gone through a breakup. That includes “mactress” (that’s model-actress, thank you very much) Hailee Lautenbach, better known as @haileebobailee. But three rough breakups deep, Hailee knows that this malaise won’t last forever, which is why she’s sharing her three-step plan for getting the tears out, rejoining the world, and downloading Tinder to kickstart her new dating life. Your real pants are calling.