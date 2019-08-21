There’s no shortage of funny people on Tinder. But College Humor’s Grant O’Brien has some serious comedic chops — and he’s not afraid to use them when it comes to his Tinder matches. Watch as he critiques his photos (he’s honest about his propensity for holding two drinks) and bio (height is his “only trick”), tries to find the perfect icebreaker for his matches, and offers tips anyone can use like, you know, how to banter about bread.