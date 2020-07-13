To make certain your text is the last thing they think about before drifting off, shoot off one of these 51 messages. Sleep tight!

Whether you’ve made it through the first date or your first conversation, telling someone to have a good night is truly the cherry on top after a lovely evening. It’s thoughtful, it’s sweet, and it makes clear to your match that you’re thinking of them before either of you head to bed. Sure, you could send a simple “good night,” but you’d be wasting so much potential. To make certain your text is the last thing they think about before drifting off, shoot off one of these 51 messages. Sleep tight!

If You Matched Today

1. Have the sweetest of dreams 😴

2. If I’m craving a midnight snack tonight, I’ll try my best to not disturb you while you sleep.

3. Isn’t it weird how we basically go into comas every night while also vividly hallucinating and scientists still don’t know why? Anyway, good night.

4. We love someone who is able to maintain a healthy sleep cycle. Good on you. 🙌

5. D- Do

R- Remember

E- Everything

A – About your

M- Match

That’s me!

6. Why do they call it catching Zs? Something to think about as you…catch some 💤

Why isn’t there an emoji for “I want to pick up this conversation as soon as I wake up, but I’m fading?”

7. They say if you snooze you lose, but I think if you snooze you win, because then you are a better-functioning adult. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.

8. Sad we can’t pull an all-nighter, but I’m also totally OK with avoiding finals week flashbacks tonight.

9. Whoever invented sleep should get promoted.

10. I’m tired, but I want to keep talking to you. This is a conundrum 🤔

11. Why isn’t there an emoji for “I want to pick up this conversation as soon as I wake up, but I’m fading?”

12. Get plenty of rest! I know us matching must’ve taken a lot out of you.

If You’ve Been Talking For A While

1. Meet me on the astral plane in two hours 🏃‍♀️

2. Who is this sleep you’re going on about? I think I need to have a few words with them.

3. They say sleep is for the weak, but I guess I can let it slide this time.

4. I hope me saying good night to you eventually becomes just as essential as your nightly skincare routine.

5. Can’t wait to hear about your dreams tomorrow morning.

6. OK, we can call it a night, but let’s promise to send bedhead pics tomorrow morning.

7. In a recent study, scientists learned that me texting you before bed is an essential ingredient of a good night’s sleep 🔬

8. I just yawned 10 times in a row. And now you’re yawning because you just read the word yawn. Aw, we’re yawning together <3

I hope me saying good night to you eventually becomes just as essential as your nightly skincare routine.

9. I just want you to know that I still sleep with a teddy and blankey, and I will be taking no further questions. Goodnight.

10. I didn’t realize angels needed sleep 😇

11. Do you think there’s a way we could scientifically will ourselves to have the same dream? No? OK, cool, ’night.

12. I can only imagine how exhausted you must be from being so pretty and awesome. Nighty night.

13. Talk about a tumble! I’m falling asleep AND falling for you all at once.

14. Text me your dreams in the morning so we can interpret them together.

15. If you have any sleep paralysis demons, let me know now so I can beat them up for you 👊

If You’ve Planned A Date

1. Get your rest on — you’ll need it for our date.

2. I mean we already have a date planned and we’re finally going to meet, so are you sure you aren’t already dreaming 😜?

3. Heads up: I’m sending you my favorite ASMR playlist to help you fall asleep.

4. This text is actually an invitation for you to come and hang out with me in my dreams.

5. So excited to hear about what I do in your dream!

6. Should we see who can sleep longer? Whoever texts the other first in the morning picks up drinks 🍷

7. I’m gonna learn how to lucid dream so we can hang out even when I’m asleep.

8. Be careful about getting too much beauty sleep. If you get any prettier, I might not be able to handle it when we meet 🥵

This text is actually an invitation for you to come and hang out with me in my dreams.

9. Wish we were on our date rn, but if we end up fighting a giant unicorn-dragon in your dreams tonight, that’s probably cooler.

10. Are you a belly sleeper, side sleeper, or back sleeper? Just want to see how compatible our sleep positions are lol 🛏

11. I know you’re already dreaming about our date, but I promise it’s gonna be even better IRL.

12. I know we shouldn’t force ourselves to stay up, but before I go to bed, I just wanted to let you know that I’m excited to meet up soon.

If You’ve Already Been On A Date

1. I know it sucks that you won’t be able to talk to me for the next 8 hours, but don’t worry. I’ll still be here tomorrow 😉

2. No night is good without you, but sleep well.

3. Dreams are gonna suck without me, but have a restful sleep regardless.

4. Heard about the REM cycle? It stands for “Really Emotional Morning.” It’s what happens when you wake up after dreaming of me 😏

5. Sleep? You mean 8 hours away from you? I guess I can manage if I have to.

6. Dreams are great and all, but I hope they don’t take away from the very REAL and amazing time I had with you.

7. I’m glad you’re getting rest — you must be exhausted after our amazing time together.

Heard about the REM cycle? It stands for “Really Emotional Morning.” It’s what happens when you wake up after dreaming of me 😏

8. How can I sleep when all my dreams are coming true with you? 😩

9. Hope you wrote in your journal about the awesome time we had tonight.

10. Ahh, sleep, my favorite time of day. Except, of course, for when I’m with you.

11. Hm, not sure what I’m supposed to dream about now that you exist.

12. I’d offer to read you a bedtime story, but we’re already living a fairytale romance 🧚‍♀️

You might also be interested in: