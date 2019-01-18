If there’s one thing I don’t need to tell you it’s that ghosting sucks. It’s one of those things in life where it doesn’t matter if you’re on the receiving or giving end — it never feels good. Look, we’re all good people here, so naturally we’ve all experienced not wanting to hurt someone’s feelings after a bad date by telling them they had horrible breath, talked extremely loud, or had the personality of a stale bagel. But sometimes, it’s best to just let them know that you will no longer be requiring their presence. It may be hard, but it’s a hell of a lot better than participating in one of the dating world’s worst trends. Ahead, some canned responses to send when you’re feeling all “Thank U, Next.”

1. hate confrontation but I don’t want to ghost you, so I’m sending this text. OK, bye now.

2. So, I have this thing with people who chew with their mouths open. You are one of them and for that reason, I’m out.

3. Hi, so TBH, that thing you said on our date rubbed me the wrong way and I don’t think it’s a good idea if we go out again.

4. You taste like a burger, I don’t like you anymore.

5. I’m flattered, really, but another date won’t be necessary. Good day, sir/madame.

6. I initially thought I had butterflies, but then I realized I was just hungry. I’ll be hanging with a fried chicken sandwich for the foreseeable future.

7. In the future, you really should ask someone (who will not be me) questions about themselves instead of talking about your ketchup collection for an entire hour. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.

8. You know how some things just don’t go together? Drinking OJ then brushing your teeth, socks and flip flops, you and me… You get the gist.

9. Yeah, it’s gonna be a no from me, dawg.

10. Hello, please see this link for my response: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMTAUr3Nm6I