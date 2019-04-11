It’s difficult to count the number of drinks and coffee first dates we’ve been on, but despite considering ourselves relatively adventurous people, we usually save an afternoon of manual labor for once we know someone decently well. These six impressively handy people, however, dove right in. The moment they met their dates, they whipped out a box and began assembling, reading instructions, placing screws, and working together to build a cabinet. TBH, we’re a little surprised nobody lost their temper in such potentially frustrating circumstances, but hey, perhaps the wood shop is where the magic happens.